”I am calm and relaxed, I am only sorry as a mother who suffers because my son cannot understand, but I am resilient and calm”. This was stated by the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, speaking on ‘Capri d’autore’ and answering a question on the Report investigation which in the last episode focused on some companies attributable to the Meloni government exponent.

”I am calm. My father was the eighth son of farmers, today he is gone, I still miss him and he taught me two things: if you don’t do wrong, don’t be afraid, if you don’t steal, you don’t have to hide. I’m calm and relaxed,” he says.