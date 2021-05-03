Deadpool will be the next character to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the purchase of Fox by Disney. And, the inclusion of this character in the MCU It has generated expectation, because unlike the rest of the films, its saga shows openly LGBTQIA + characters, it is graphically violent and its classification is usually for adults. Besides that Deadpool himself is pansexual in the world of comics.

For all the above, there is speculation about what changes this character and this saga will have to have. However, the actor himself Ryan reynolds has personally asked the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, to explore the sexuality of the superhero in the third film. And, this isn’t the first time you’ve shown interest in showing this side of Deadpool, during a Q&A at Comic-Con San Diego in 2018, Reynolds mentions: “I certainly think this MCU should represent and reflect the world in every possible way.”

Pansexual Deadpool? It could be key in the MCU

In the same interview, he highlighted that: ‘The great thing about Deadpool is that we can do things that other superhero movies couldn’t’.

And, certainly, it is that fans of this character and his films, we know that the changes he had are still unique in the industry. In fact, the previous two films had been banned in several countries for their explicit violence and sexual content. Ryan reynolds at the premiere of Deadpool 2 mentioned: “Censorship is not a problem, we are already banned in China.”

Now, this request of the actor is not ‘a forced inclusion’, but a request to keep the character faithful to the world of comics. Let us remember that already in 2015, co-creator of Deadpool I had confirmed that I was pansexual. He had explicitly written the character like this, it is not a result of a reading or an assumption, but of a creative decision. But, we just have to wait to see what could happen both for the actor, the company and the next films of the universe Marvel.

If you want to know more about the world of comics, video games, anime and geek culture, we recommend reading:



