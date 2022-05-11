LONDON (Reuters) – Rising food and fuel prices appear likely to fuel an “inevitable” escalation of social unrest in middle-income developing countries, a report by a risk consultancy said. Middle-income countries, as defined by the World Bank, are expected to account for three-quarters of countries at high or high risk of social unrest by the fourth quarter of 2022, Verisk Maplecroft said in an update to its risk monitoring firm. Income, it was rich enough to provide social protection at the time of the pandemic, but is now finding it difficult to continue the high social spending vital to maintaining the living standards of a large segment of its population. The authors of the report noted that Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, Tunisia and Pakistan are among the countries to be monitored as well in the next six months, given their heavy dependence on food and energy imports. Russia’s war in Ukraine accelerated food prices, which hit a record high in February and again in March. Energy prices also rose sharply. “With no visible solution to the conflict, the global cost of living crisis will continue through 2023,” the report said. Lebanon, Senegal and Bangladesh face similar pressures. The report cites Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan as two of the middle-income countries that have already experienced turmoil this year. Higher food and fuel prices have escalated tensions in Sri Lanka, while an attempt to lift fuel subsidies has sparked protests in Kazakhstan. The report added that the turmoil could impede the economic recovery, as well as discourage investors from focusing on environmental, social and governance factors. The report continued: “The risks in some countries enter into a vicious cycle. As poor governance and deteriorating social indicators make it a pariah state by investors due to environmental, social and governance factors, which in turn limits the flow of funds required to improve economic performance and meet social needs.” The report showed that more than 50 percent of about 200 countries included in the index have witnessed an increase in social unrest since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.