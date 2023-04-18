Calciopoli, the pact between the big names in the industry against Moggi-Giraudo

The case Calciopolicost the B series at the Juventus Of Moggi And Giraudo and that was worth it scudetto at the table at Inter, is enriched with unpublished facts. To reveal them was an episode of the broadcast Reports on Rai Trealso based on the content and on the imposing mass of eavesdropping telephone numbers inside the USB flash drive of the former general manager of Juventus Luciano Moggi. Among the personalities of that season of Italian football who were interviewed there is also one of the two designators arbitrators from 1999 to 2005, Paolo Bergamowhich unveiled the terms of a encounter with the president of Inter Massimo Moratti in the days following 5 May 2002, when the nerazzurri they lost in flight it scudetto against Juve: I went to his house in early July, we sit down with him and our wives. Not even 5 minutes and he says: you have to tell me why the referees they have it with Inter“.

Bergamo he then makes another rather important confession. It refers to the honorable Towerright arm of D’Alemawho would have confessed to him the existence of a iron pactat the level of large representatives of the world entrepreneurialfor the removal of Moggi And Giraudoformer CEO of Juventus, from command posts within the Turin club: “There was an industrial agreement between logs Provera and Luca di Montezemolo. Grande Stevens, Gabetti and the Elkann. I first learned that Moggi and Giraudo were killing them, the Honorable had told me so Tower“.

