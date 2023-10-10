













This is according to data collected from the videogameslayoffs.com site and based on the beginning of the current year. The information is not complete, as some companies do not disclose the number of employees they have laid off.

But they still show a worrying picture in the video game industry, and the worst month in terms of layoffs was last September. At least 17 companies in the industry had to cut their workforce.

According to analysts, recruiters and investors, this is a result of the current economic environment. This is what has been caused by high interest rates, slow growth, increased production costs and greater competition between companies.

Layoffs in the video game industry not only apply to developers but even to news sites. 11 studios in the industry have also closed their doors.

In this case we are referring to Calypte, Dang, Puny Human, Volition Games, Mimimi Games, Vanpool, CyberConnect2 Montreal, Antimatter Games, Campfire Cabal, Kiloo Games and PixelOpus.

Embracer Group is the company that made the most layoffs during this year.

The Embracer Group restructuring process affected video game companies such as Crystal Dynamics, Beamdog, Rainbow Studios, Volition, Gearbox Publishing and Campfire Cabal.

However, the largest number of layoffs in a single company was suffered by Unity with 900. At least 83 companies laid off some number of employees this year, and the majority of these are Western developers. It is a sad record for the industry.

