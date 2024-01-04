New York (AFP) – Companies of former US President Donald Trump received at least $7.8 million from foreign governments, including China, during his tenure in the White House, according to a US Congressional report released this Thursday.

Officials from Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are among those in about two dozen countries that spent money on Trump's hotel and real estate businesses during his presidency. according to a report by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

The authors claim that these foreign government receipts violated a constitutional ban on “foreign payments.”.

“As president, Donald Trump accepted more than $7.8 million in payments from foreign states and their leaders, including some of the world's most unsavory regimes,” says the report titled 'White House for Sale.'

“We just know” that in Trump's first two years in the White House there were payments from about twenty nations to four of the then president's more than 500 companiessays the report.

In the case of China, the report says that Beijing, and companies such as ICBC bank and Hainan Airlines, spent $5.5 million on Trump properties.

“Former President Trump violated the Constitution when companies he owned accepted these remunerations paid by Beijing without the consent of Congress,” the report notes.fr

The authors state that the total amount could be higher, since the figure of 5.5 million dollars is based solely on Mazars' statementsTrump's accounting firm, and in documents filed with the US financial regulator.

In an expense dated August 27, 2017, a delegation from the Chinese embassy spent $19,391 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

The report also states that “Saudi Arabia paid at least $615,422 in prohibited payments to former President Trump's companies over the course of his term alone from (Trump World Tower) and the March 2018 stay at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.” “.

“Former President Trump has also boasted of the Saudis' continued willingness to do business on terms very favorable to him,” the report said.

Trump's hotel in Washington was sold in 2022 to an investment group and renamed the luxurious Waldorf Astoria.

(AFP)