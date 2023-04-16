













That is, those who were born in the 80s and part of the 90s of the last century. That’s what a report from the Fandom website brought to light.

The report in question is Inside Gaming and contains information from 15,000 of its users.

According to the study, it is precisely the millennials who spend the most time playing video games, to the extent that 40% of them have an average of 22 hours playing a week.

This is in contrast to tweens, who only have a 29% percentage. Something for which those born in the 80s and 90s also stand out is their purchasing power.

However, the above leads to something else and it has to do with the influence that brands have on them.

To such a degree that millennials are more than 24% likely to be influenced to buy compared to the average Fandom user.

But also 52% of them indicated that video games are their favorite hobby.

Something that this study brings out is the motivations to play of the users of the site, which goes beyond their age. 48% of them mentioned that it helps them relieve the stress they suffer.

However, a similar 47% highlighted that they play to relax and 45% to “escape” from their real life. Regarding tastes for video games, preteens prefer battle royale (49%), racing (46%) and survival (39%) games.

But millennials are more comfortable with MMO or multiplayer titles (41%), strategy (27%) and RPG (26%). They especially enjoy games like Elden Ring and world of warcraft.

Tastes also vary in terms of what video games offer. Millennials, as well as Generation Z, prefer characters and story, as well as rich and complex contexts.

But tweens are more akin to competitive titles and especially those involving teamwork; they also like to make social connections. But older gamers prefer titles with intellectual stimulation potential.

With details from Fandom. In addition to millennials and other demographics, we have more information on video games in EarthGamer.