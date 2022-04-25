Aris (DPA)

A media report revealed that Lionel Messi will remain at French football club Paris Saint-Germain next season.

And “Sky Sport News” sports station said that the Argentine star, 34, intends to play for the French capital club for at least one more season.

It is noteworthy that the player, who won the award for the best player in the world seven times, has a contract with Saint-Germain until the end of June 2023.

There have been speculations in the recent period about the possibility of Messi returning to his former club Barcelona, ​​where he spent 17 years, and moved from it last year to Saint Germain, after the failure to extend his contract with the Catalan club.

The station said that Messi aims to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.

The station’s report stated that it is expected to rebuild the Paris Saint-Germain team, and despite the contracts in force, it is uncertain whether the Brazilian Neymar (whose contract lasts until 2025) and the Spaniard Sergio Ramos (whose contract lasts until 2023) will remain in Saint Germain.

French international Kylian Mbappe’s contract with Saint-Germain expires after the current season.

The future of coach Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo is still unknown.

It is noteworthy that Pochettino’s contract with Saint-Germain runs until 2023.