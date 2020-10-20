A Syrian walks among badly damaged buildings on a street in Zabdin, in the eastern Ghouta region, on the outskirts of Damascus, on October 8, 2018 (LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

In August 2013, 1,200 residents of Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, one of the areas at the forefront of the rebellion against Bashar al-Assad’s regime, died of suffocation after a sarin gas attack. This attack had led the United States, France and the United Kingdom to plan bombings before a last-minute agreement was reached between Washington, Moscow and Damascus.

This agreement provided for the destruction of the Syrian chemical weapons stockpile as well as its production system. A year later, the existing chemical arsenal had been destroyed, according to the findings of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This organization had sent investigators to the site. However, the chemical attacks continued after 2013. Thus in April 2017 a bombardment on the town of Khan Cheikhoun, near Idlib, a town held by the rebels, had caused the death of 200 people, also suffocated by sarin.

In a substantiated 90-page report, Open Society Justice Initiative and Syrian Archive demonstrate that the Syrian authorities have played with the organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons. The two NGOs which campaign against the impunity of the Syrian regime reveal in particular that the reserves of chemical weapons were displaced before the investigators of the OPCW landed in Syria in 2013. The report is based on the testimonies of about fifty of Syrian officials who have defected.

According to these sources, the Syrian authorities have used numerous stratagems: transferring part of the stockpile of weapons and lethal substances to the bases of the Republican Guard, the regime’s elite unit; arrest and sometimes even elimination of employees and certain officials deemed doubtful by their superiors, because they are likely to go to the opposition or flee abroad; finally, still according to these sources, the regime has set up an import channel for products entering into the composition of nerve agents, in particular sarin.

In total, 69 different products were exported to Syria according to the report that the newspaper The world was able to consult. Products that came from 39 countries, some of which are in Europe. They provided, for example, isopropanol which is part of the composition of sarin gas. The two NGOs that wrote this report identified companies based in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Companies that are subject to legal sanctions for violations of import restrictions imposed on Syria. Three Belgian companies were already convicted last year and the manager of one of them was sentenced to one year in prison. An investigation was also opened in the Netherlands.