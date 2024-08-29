Washington.- The FBI has failed to report all suspected cases of child sexual abuse to the appropriate law enforcement agencies despite changes prompted by its handling of the case against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, according to a report by the Justice Department watchdog released Thursday.

In a review of the FBI’s failure to quickly investigate Nassar, the inspector general found serious problems persist that risk allowing child sexual abuse allegations to fall through the cracks as overworked agents juggle dozens of cases at once. In one case, a victim was abused for 15 months after the FBI first received a tip about a registered sex offender, the report said.

“This report makes clear that the FBI is simply not doing its job when it comes to protecting our children from the monsters among us who stalk them,” said John Manly, an attorney representing Nassar’s victims. “Despite years of promises and numerous congressional hearings, it is now clear that the Larry Nassar scandal could happen again today.”

The investigation follows a 2021 report that found the FBI’s failure to take action against Nassar allowed the doctor to continue taking advantage of victims for months before his arrest in 2016. The FBI implemented many changes, but the inspector general believes more are needed to protect children.

In a review of more than 300 cases from 2021 to 2023, the inspector general flagged 42 cases to the FBI that required “immediate attention” because there was no evidence of recent investigative efforts or because of other concerns, the report said.

The inspector general found no evidence that the FBI followed rules requiring allegations to be reported to local authorities in about 50% of cases. When the FBI did report an allegation to law enforcement or social service agencies, it followed the FBI’s own policy of reporting it within 24 hours in only 43% of cases, the report said.

The FBI accepted all of the report’s findings and recommendations. Among the changes the FBI is committed to is the development of a training program for investigators and supervisors focused not only on investigative techniques but also on the agency’s own policies and procedures.

Most of the incidents the inspector general flagged to the agency “reflected a lack of adequate documentation of completed investigative steps or involved investigations in which no further action was necessary,” Michael Nordwall, the FBI’s executive assistant director, wrote in a letter included with the report.

While acknowledging the mistakes, the FBI cited the “overwhelming” burden on officers charged with investigating crimes against minors, given the conduct involved, the influx of tips reaching law enforcement, the increased use of encrypted technology to conceal crimes and budget cuts.