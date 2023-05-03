A review of Jeffrey Epstein’s private diary revealed that the convicted sex offender and financier had previously unreported meetings with several prominent Americans, including the current director of the CIA.

Epstein had meetings scheduled with now Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns, President Barack Obama’s White House adviser Kathryn Ruemmler, Bard College president Leon Botstein and professor Noam Chomsky, according to the report. Wall Street Journal. O WSJ failed to confirm that all scheduled meetings took place.

None of the names revealed by the new documents appear on Epstein’s now-public “blacklist” of contacts or in the flight records of passengers who traveled on his private jet.

All of the meetings in question took place after Epstein served a prison sentence in 2008 for a sex offense involving a minor. Epstein had been accused of sexually abusing 14-year-old girls in Florida two years earlier and was investigated by the FBI. He settled with prosecutors to avoid federal charges and pleaded guilty to soliciting and hiring a minor for prostitution. Epstein also registered as a sex offender. At the time, the news generated huge media backlash, with several politicians returning donations and several associates distancing themselves from him.

Burns first met Epstein in Washington, DC, in 2014, when he was Deputy Secretary of State. The now CIA director also traveled to Epstein’s New York home. Despite these meetings, a CIA spokeswoman stated that the two were not close. “The director knew nothing about him other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services industry and offered general advice on transitioning to the private sector,” he explained to the WSJ, referring to Burns’ departure from his role at the State.

Ruemmler had a much more extensive professional relationship with Epstein. Epstein introduced her to potential legal clients, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In 2014, Epstein called Ruemmler weeks after she left the Obama White House, planning a luncheon at her home, followed by a series of meetings to introduce her to a wider circle of his acquaintances. Epstein and his team discussed whether Ruemmler would be uncomfortable with the young women who worked as his assistants and employees.. Over the next three years, Ruemmler had more than three dozen engagements with Epstein. She would also fly with Epstein to Paris and in 2017 he planned to stop in St Lucia to take her home to the US Virgin Islands, the documents showed. Ruemmler, who now works at Goldman Sachs, said she regretted meeting Epstein. A spokesman for the finance company said she never traveled with the sex offender.

Botstein, the president of Bard College, had about two dozen scheduled meetings with Epstein over the course of about four years, most of which were visits to Epstein’s home. The university president was soliciting donations from Epstein. The sex offender was invited to an opera at the Bard in 2013 and then to a concert in 2016. Botstein told the WSJ that he knew Epstein was a convicted sex offender, but argued that he believed in rehabilitation. When Epstein visited Bard, he planned to bring some of his young female assistants with him. and arrived by helicopter. The university president said security precautions were taken during Epstein’s visit. “He didn’t have free access to anyone,” Botstein said.

Professor Noam Chomsky, a famous linguist and left-wing activist, met with Epstein in 2015 to discuss Israel’s policies towards Palestine. When the Journal asked about his relationship with Epstein, Chomsky said: “The first answer is that it’s none of your business. Or anyone. The second is that I knew him and we met occasionally.” Chomsky added that Epstein had a “clean slate” at the time, having already served his prison sentence.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak was also at that 2015 meeting and several others. Other Epstein guests included Joshua Cooper Ramo, then co-chief executive of Henry Kissinger’s corporate consulting firm, and Ariane de Rothschild, who is now chief executive of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild Group.

Finally, Epstein had lunch with Helen Fisher, an anthropologist who studies romantic love and attachment, in January 2016. Fisher said that after lunch, Epstein invited her to speak with his team. “And then, on file, I would say, six young women,” she told the Journal. “All of them beautiful. All of them young.” Fischer clarified that he had nothing to do with Epstein after that lunch, not keeping in touch.

In 2015, Virginia Giuffre accused Epstein of sexually abusing and trafficking her as a teenager and forcing her to have sex with influential people, including Prince Andrew, who denied the accusation and last year settled with Giuffre. Prosecutors charged Epstein in 2019 with a sex trafficking conspiracy. According to press reports, he committed suicide the same year while awaiting trial.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in English.