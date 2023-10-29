Report: “Renzi wanted to sell Fiorentina to the Saudis”. The reply: “Just mud”

Matteo Renzi would have proposed to act as mediator between the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and the president of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso for the sale of the Tuscan team. This was revealed by an investigation by Report broadcast at 8.55pm this evening, Sunday 29 October, on Rai3. According to the broadcast conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci, the leader of Italia viva sent a message to Joe Barone (who confirmed) to explain to him that he would like to introduce him to some “friends” in Saudi Arabia, where Fiorentina will play the Italian Super Cup in January with Inter, Napoli and Lazio.

“I am used to the Report method and I am only sorry that Rai, i.e. the taxpayer, has to pay the legal costs of these gentlemen. However, on the issue of the sale of Fiorentina we are beyond ridiculous. I have never spoken to anyone about the acquisition of Fiorentina. I fought a clean, open-faced battle against the use of public money on the Florence stadium. Everything else is mud and defamation,” Renzi said in a statement. Fiorentina have also declared that they are not interested in the sale.