Apparently, the real Madrid has informed the French Football Federation (FFF) that it will not release any player for the Paris Olympic Games this summer, which is a serious blow to Kylian Mbappé's desire to compete in the competition.
Mbappé has privately confirmed his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain and has reportedly reached an agreement with Madrid. During talks with the Spanish team, the 25-year-old made it clear that he wanted the opportunity to represent France at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.
More news about Kylian Mbappé
If he competes in the Olympic Games, Mbappé would miss the preseason and the first weeks of the next campaign.
As the Olympic Games are not a tournament recognized by FIFA, clubs have no obligation to release their players and L'Equipe claims that Madrid will refuse to allow any of its players to compete in Paris 2024.
Madrid have contacted the FFF to inform them that all of their French players – Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni – will not be able to participate this summer, and that would almost certainly apply to Mbappé if he signs for the club this summer. summer.
France's Olympic team will be coached by Thierry Henry, who admitted the challenge of convincing clubs to give up their top stars.
“It's not a matter of disappointment, because I can understand everything,” he said. “We have to understand one thing: the decision comes from the club.”
“The teams need their players at the beginning of the season. The teams abroad do not think about the Olympic Games or about us, but about them. It is in the hands of the clubs. We are trying to discuss and see what can happen, but if “The club clings to its decision, it is difficult for us to do anything.”
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Report #Real #Madrid #important #decision #path #sign #Kylian #Mbappé
Leave a Reply