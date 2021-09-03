Digital Millennium

Monterrey / 02.09.2021 21:25:28

Moderate wind, rain and even hail in some municipalities of Nuevo León were recorded this Thursday afternoon.

Civil Protection elements reported through their twitter account that around 8:00 p.m. moderate to strong gusts were recorded in the metropolitan area, with speeds of up to 50 to 70 km / h in the municipalities of Monterrey, San Nicolás and Guadeloupe.

#Attentive ⛈⚠️ Civil Protection Nuevo León reports: Currently there are moderate to strong gusts in the metropolitan area, with speeds of up to 50 to 70 km / h in the municipalities of Monterrey, San Nicolás and Guadalupe. ⬇️: pic.twitter.com/CNvnfXmIL5 – Civil Protection NL (@PC_NuevoLeon) September 3, 2021

In addition, they forecast the wind for the municipalities of Apodaca and Escobedo, due to the storms.

They added that there could be a dust uprising due to the rains in Guadalupe and Monterrey.