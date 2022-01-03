Ken Levine is recognized as one of the top developers in the industry. Levine is responsible for games like System Shock 2, BioShock Y BioShock Infinite. However, for eight years we have not seen anything new from him, and This is because your current project has faced an extremely complicated development, and has caused the departure of half of the employees of his study.

Following the closure of Irrational Games in 2014, Levine formed Ghost Story Games with the goal of creating an extremely ambitious storytelling game. To achieve this, the developer started a small team, which communicated directly with Take-Two, the parent company that owns this studio, and thus have the budget of a AAA studio, and the freedom of an indie studio. But nevertheless, a new report by Bloomberg has revealed that this project has been a nightmare for everyone involved.

Levine’s next game was originally going to be available in 2017. However, the project has been consistently delayed, in part to prevent employees from being crunched, but this is also due to how difficult it is to work alongside a developer who wants to hone down to the smallest detail. According to current and former Ghost Story Games employees:

“Levine is a flawed manager who often complicates the communication of his vision and alienates or intimidates subordinates who challenge him or fail to meet his expectations.”

In 2014 the development of a new game began, which has as its central idea a “LEGO narrative”, which would develop as more decisions are made by the player. Here’s how this concept is described:

“The idea was that each person’s experience with the game was unique. Characters would react differently depending on a player’s actions, and would be pushed to different settings each time they played. It was a concept that the team thought could stand out from other games. “

The ambition and perfection that Levine seeks is not the only shackle that Ghost Story Games carries. Several workers have indicated that Levine has changed his mind about his game after playing Dead cells Y Void bastards, to the degree that you have asked the developers to implement elements of these titles in your current project.

However, it seems that the biggest problem facing the studio is Levine himself and his desire for perfection. According to Giovanni Pasteris, one of the company’s first employees, The director’s proposals were interesting, but the small team and constantly changing delivery dates have been a problem. This is what Pasteris commented:

“The ideas and ambitions were great. But the scope just grew and grew without worrying about the team’s ability to do so before our fall 2017 deadline. Ken wanted to make a triple-A game with a ‘budget’ team size. It was never going to happen. “

For his part, Andrés González, a founding member, has indicated that:

“The type of game that is being explored does not match well with the creative process that is being used.”

While some workers have pointed out that there is finally a clearer direction for the project, there is no name or launch window for this job yet. Hopefully all the issues surrounding Ghost Story Games will be fixed as soon as possible.

Editor’s Note:

While it is true that developers like Ken Levine are talented and their quest for perfection have delivered games that have redefined the industry, it is also true that their practices as bosses and leaders leave much to be desired and put many people’s jobs at risk. plus.

Via: Bloomberg