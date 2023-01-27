On a couple of occasions, we remembered some experiences much better than they actually were, and when we relived a classic game, we found bugs that were previously impossible to see. It seems that this is the case with the relaunch of Golden Eye 007 on Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass, which has presented a series of problems, which, the developers claim they come from the original N64 title.

Through Twitter, multiple fans and experts began to criticize Golden Eye 007 on Xbox, due to a series of audio, technical and gameplay issues. In response, Code Mystics Inc, who assisted in the port for modern consoles, have pointed out that these drawbacks come from the original version of N64. This was what they commented:

“The side effect of being an emulation is that it picks up some graphical quirks from the original. GoldenEye was breaking new territory on the N64. The frame rate is limited by the original ROM code. Unfortunately, there are also some flaws in the original that are not easily seen in SD, but are more obvious in HD.”

Let’s remember that in 2021 a remastering of Golden Eye 007, which, unfortunately, was cancelled. This version was going to have a series of control improvements, native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD, and more stable framerate. Being a port of the N64 version, the version currently available on Switch Online and Game Pass simply offers a sharper visual style.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that many expected a remastering, when this type of work was never promised. However, considering that we are talking about emulation, it is also true that many of these bugs should not be present in this re-release.

