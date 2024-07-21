Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 21 July 2024 on Rai 3

Were the lives of Aldo Moro, Giovanni Falcone, Paolo Borsellino, Pio La Torre and Piersanti Mattarella sacrificed on the altar of Italy’s aspiration towards greater independence? But who are truly responsible for their deaths? These questions, still unanswered today, continue to echo, casting a shadow over the historical truth and undermining the bond between citizens and politics. The rerun of the episode of 12 May opens with the reportage by Paolo Mondani with the collaboration of Roberto Persia “The enemies of Moro and Falcone”.

It is clear that the Red Brigades, the alleged mafia procurement dossier, or the mafia trail in the murder of Mattarella, are not enough to explain the complexity of those crucial moments. To fully understand the context, it is necessary to immerse oneself in their worlds, in their tireless efforts for change. Through prominent witnesses of the time, details emerge of an Italy that has always been subjected to special surveillance.

Following, an update on the “oligarchs of the sea”, by Luca Chianca with the collaboration of Alessia Marzi. In January 2023, “Report” had dealt with Msc, the largest shipping company in the world, with its heart in Italy and its portfolio in Switzerland. But if its headquarters are in Geneva, its Italian headquarters is in fact Genoa. It had emerged how much Msc was interested in expanding the historic port to be able to dock increasingly larger container ships.

A story that had highlighted the consolidated relationships between the largest shipowner in the world, Gianluigi Aponte of MSC, the largest Genoese shipowner, Aldo Spinelli, a partner of MSC, the regional policy led by Giovanni Toti and the then president of the port authority of Genoa, Paolo Emilio Signorini.