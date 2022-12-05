Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 5 December 2022 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 5 December 2022, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 5 December 2022 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

We start with “Territorial Health”, the investigation signed by Claudia Di Pasquale, with the collaboration of Cecilia Bacci and Eleonora Zocca. In recent years we have witnessed huge cuts in the health system, the number of beds has collapsed, emergency rooms have been closed, entire wards have been dismantled. Now, however, the money from the Pnrr will come to improve the fortunes of health care. About two billion will be invested to build 1350 community houses, while 1 billion will be used to open 400 community hospitals. What exactly are they? And what services should they offer? General practitioners should play a central role in community homes, but they are in serious numerical suffering, just as there is now a chronic shortage of hospital medical personnel. So who will go to work in the structures financed with Pnrr money?

Another investigation is “The Tunisian return” by Bernardo Iovene, with the collaboration of Greta Orsi and Lidia Galeazzo. In 2021 Report had documented the shipment from the port of Salerno of 282 containers of waste to Tunisia. They were seized in the port of Sousse because they were illegal for the Tunisian government and the Minister of the Environment and various officials of the customs and of the Tunisian National Waste Agency ended up in prison. Tunisia has lobbied for the waste to return to Italy, there have also been protests by environmentalists at our embassy in Tunis. Bernardo Iovene has reconstructed the story with updates, starting with the trip of our foreign minister on December 28, 2021 to Tunisia, up to the return of the waste on February 11 this year.

Transported to collection centers in the Sele plain, in the province of Salerno, in the municipalities of Serre, Persano Altavilla and Battipaglia, their presence has aroused protests from the citizens of the area. Tens of millions of euros remain to be paid, after our judiciary has established responsibilities. But the story is not over: in Tunisia there are still 69 containers to be brought back to Italy, on which Tunisia lets us know that it will not compromise.

The third investigation is by Chiara De Luca, with the collaboration of Giulia Sabella and is entitled "Chaos first aid". In Turin, the emergency rooms are in chaos. There is a lack of beds and patients wait in the corridors for days, deprived of the necessary assistance. In Piedmont, from 2010 to today, it is estimated that around 2,000 beds have been cut.