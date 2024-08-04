Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight August 4, 2024 on Rai 3

After the previous investigation on the agreement between Italy and Albania on migrants, “Report” was strongly criticized by two Prime Ministers: the Italian one, Giorgia Meloni, and the Albanian one, Edi Rama. Despite this, the program with Sigfrido Ranucci continues its journey to the other side of the Adriatic where the reportage by Giorgio Mottola with the consultancy of Thimi Samarxhiu and the collaboration of Greta Orsi “The Albanian campaign” has collected new evidence and testimonies of the interference in Albanian politics and economy of mafia organizations, which have come to influence the highest institutional spheres.

Albania has also become a land of conquest for Italian politicians and former politicians in search of business in recent years. “Report” reveals how a former Italian prime minister and a current minister have set up their own businesses in the institutional consultancy and lobbying sector in Tirana, achieving excellent results. Results that the Italian mission that landed in Albania for the construction of the centers that will host migrants cannot boast so far. The start of the activities was scheduled for May 20, but, from what was discovered by visiting the construction sites, it will not be discussed before November. In the meantime, expenses continue to increase and almost all the contracts have already been awarded. Thus, the names of companies involved in investigations for corruption and bid-rigging or linked to the Mafia Capitale investigation are starting to emerge. On the issue of the agreement with Italy, the strong mafia pressure and the interests of Italian politicians in Albania, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama gave an interview to “Report” for the first time.

Next, “Hidden truths for Giulio Regeni” by Daniele Autieri with the collaboration of Federico Marconi. In the days when the world was wondering where Giulio Regeni was, someone – at the highest levels of the institutions – knew. This is the truth that emerges from some unpublished documents and from the story of a super witness who for the first time in eight years has decided to speak out and does so to “Report”. Ten days pass from the disappearance of Giulio Regeni, on January 25, 2016, to the discovery of his lifeless body. Ten days during which the Italian institutions move at the highest levels, from the Prime Minister to the director of AISE, our foreign secret service, without however managing to save the boy. In the same days, while the Italian researcher is being tortured, the Egyptian government denies any responsibility and on several occasions repeats that it does not know what happened to Giulio Regeni. It reiterates this, for example, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Paolo Gentiloni and to the Italian Ambassador to Cairo Maurizio Massari.

This is the truth that has been maintained to this day, the same truth that is being held in the trial that is taking place in Rome against the four officers of the National Security, the Egyptian military secret service, accused in various capacities of having kidnapped, tortured and killed Giulio Regeni. But does the official story really correspond to what happened in those days? In closing, “Gli irresponsabili del naufragio” by Rosamaria Aquino, with the collaboration of Chiara D’Ambros and Alessia Marzi. The shipwreck off the beach of Steccato di Cutro, in the province of Crotone, has shocked world public opinion. Ninety-four people, including women and many children, lost their lives in the night between 25 and 26 February 2023 after a crash on a sandbank. On that beach, however, despite the caicco coming from Turkey having been spotted many hours earlier, there were only three unsuspecting fishermen who found themselves faced with an immense tragedy, having to recover the living and the dead with their own strength alone. How many hours had the European and Italian institutions, present at the Frontex headquarters in Warsaw, seen the boat? Who was supposed to raise the alarm and who was supposed to physically intervene between the Guardia di Finanza and the Coast Guard? “Report” retraces the hours preceding the shipwreck and, through interviews with the protagonists, reconstructs the chain of decisions that were taken that night at all levels.

