Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 8 October 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 8 October 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 8.55 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the episode of Report, broadcast on Sunday 8 October 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s reports and investigations

There are three investigations in today’s episode, carried out with the usual collaboration of Bernardo Iovene, Michele Buono, Cataldo Ciccolella, Elisa Marincola, Ilaria Proietti and Alessia Marzi.

The first, entitled “I am not a saint”, signed by Giorgio Mottola, with the collaboration of Greta Orsi, returns to deal with the companies of the minister Daniela Santanchè. Three months after your speech in the Senate in which you promised to pay the severance pay to the former employees of Ki Group and to start the restructuring of Visibilia, Report went to check how things are going. There doesn’t seem to be a clearing up on the horizon, and the program will broadcast exclusive audio on other Visibilia employees who would have worked despite being on zero-hour layoffs, broadening its gaze to the one who is considered the political godfather of Santanchè, Ignazio La Russa, with the second investigation, also signed by Giorgio Mottola, with the collaboration of Greta Orsi and the consultancy of Marco Bova, “At the origin of the power of La Russa”.

Although she moved to Milan in the mid-1950s, Sicily is still central in the La Russa family’s map of power today. The country of origin, Paternò, is the capital of their political and financial empire: in addition to the prestigious figure of the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, this town on the slopes of Etna of just 45 thousand souls has won the president of the Sicilian regional assembly , a parliamentarian and a councilor of the CSM. With unpublished documents and exclusive testimonies, Report investigates the origins of the power and wealth of the La Russa family. And in particular on the very close bond with a controversial financier from Paternal, Michelangelo Virgillito, who from nothing had built a financial empire that would arise thanks to the assets of Jews forced to abandon the country due to the racial laws. After the war he called upon Antonino La Russa to administer this patrimony and he remained there even after the Seventies, when it was discovered that the galaxy of companies set up by Virgillito had been financed by the mafia banker Michele Sindona. Report will also reconstruct with unpublished documents and testimonies the direct role of Ignazio La Russa in the events concerning some call center and in some companies where there are members with a cumbersome past.

The third and final investigation of the first episode of the new season is “Last stop”, by Danilo Procaccianti, with the collaboration of Goffredo De Pascale and Norma Ferrara.

Viareggio, Pioltello, Bressanone: a long sequence of accidents on railway lines cost the lives of dozens of people. The last five deaths occurred in Brandizzo, they were workers working on the tracks without authorization. There are those who fear human error, but the Ivrea Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a possible chain of responsibility. How is maintenance carried out and who checks that every intervention is up to standard? “Our systems are certified,” the CEO of RFI, the Italian railway network, the engineer Gianpiero Striscuglio, declared in the parliamentary commission, the day after the death of the five workers hit by a high-speed train. Ansfisa, the agency responsible for control, has always issued the safety authorization to RFi, accompanying it with a list of requirements. Twenty days after the Brandizzo accident, the Agency decided to eliminate the Inspections Office and replace it with one that deals with supervision. How safe is the Italian railway network? Report has discovered that in RFI there are those who report safety risks and are reprimanded and sanctioned. Report awaits you this evening, Sunday 8 October 2023, in prime time from 8.55 pm on Rai 3.