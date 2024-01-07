Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 7 January 2024 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 7 January 2024, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

The investigation, signed by Paolo Mondani with the collaboration of Goffredo De Pascale, Federico Marconi and Roberto Persia, which opens today's episode, is entitled “The mystery of the Red Brigades”. In fact, it is on the most well-known mysteries, the ones without answers, that the history of our country never stops being rewritten. Yet, the most tragic of events, the ambush in Via Fani and the assassination of Aldo Moro, for years was cradled in a reassuring and recognized truth, that contained in the Morucci – Faranda memorial. Starting from the unspeakable truth and the contradictions contained in those pages, Moro's ghost comes to light again: from the kidnapping to the 55 days of detention until his death. The political questions that 46 years ago weighed on the action of the Red Brigade commando are now presented again in the form of answers in a geopolitical framework free from the Iron Curtain, but still strongly conditioned by choices that come from afar.

Ghana, first a Portuguese and then an English colony, was called the Gold Coast due to the large quantity of deposits present. Even today it is the first African country to export the gold that also comes to us, in Italy. Report's correspondents, Valerio Cataldi and Alessandro Spinnato, authors of “The Gold Coast”, entered the heart of the Atewa forest, one of the most important green lungs of West Africa, surrounded by gold mines, excavations for more illegal which produce two devastating effects: they remove, often by force, land from cultivation and therefore destroy the local economy and leave hundreds of farmers without land and without work, and produce an environmental catastrophe due to the pollution produced by mercury, that mineral that we once found in thermometers and which is essential for processing gold and refining it. And it is precisely mercury that poisons the earth and above all the water and rivers of Ghana, among the most polluted in the world. A handful of experts, activists and journalists are engaged every day in information and education programs to help Ghanaians protect themselves. And the radio itself is the cornerstone of the story which cannot help but start from the looks and voices of the illegal miners.

The third and final investigation of the episode is “The Waltz of the Candle”, by Manuele Bonaccorsi with the collaboration of Thomas Mackinson.

The undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi owns a precious seventeenth-century work which is similar to one stolen from the castle of Buriasco (Turin) in 2013. After the previous investigation, which aired in mid-December, the well-known politician and art critic categorically denied: “The stolen painting and the one I own are two different works.” But Report has come into possession of the high resolution scan of Sgarbi's painting, carried out on behalf of the undersecretary by a company from Correggio (Reggio Emilia), GLab. And from the analysis of the 16k scan of the work, evidence that is difficult to refute would emerge: Sgarbi's work, exhibited in Lucca in December 2021, and the stolen one – delivered to the restorer Gianfranco Mingardi in 2013 – would be the same. Not only that: even a fragment found at the castle of Buriasco, which remained stuck in the frame after the theft, would demonstrate that the stolen painting and the restored one coincide. The only visible difference with the stolen work is a torch at the top left, present in Sgarbi's work. The scan, viewed by top-level experts, shows that it would have been added at a later time, as the area lacks the cracks typical of an old painting. It will now be up to the Carabinieri of the Protection Unit, who have been investigating the matter for weeks, to find and view the work to clarify irrefutably whether or not an undersecretary for Culture has a stolen work of art in his collection. Report awaits you this evening, Sunday 7 January 2024, in prime time from 8.55 pm on Rai 3.