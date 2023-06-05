Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 5 June 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 5 June 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Entrepreneur, president of a football team, has a radio and a television channel and has just become mayor of Terni. Is Stefano Bandecchi the new Silvio Berlusconi? The “Mister B” investigation – signed by Luca Bergtazzoni with the collaboration of Marzia Amico – tells the story of the Niccolò Cusano telematic university, of which Bandecchi is the founder and president of the Board of Directors. The Guardia di Finanza has seized 20 million euros from the university for alleged tax evasion. The Niccolò Cusano university would have used the money from university fees, and therefore tax-free, in purely commercial activities: one of these is Ternana football. Starting from the reconstruction of the investigation by the judiciary, the story develops by analyzing the phenomenon of telematic universities, an increasingly consolidated reality in Italy, shows their functioning and their birth in 2006, when they were authorized by the then Minister of Education Letizia Moratti.

“Pecunia olet” by Giulio Valesini and Cataldo Cicolella with the collaboration of Edoardo Garibaldi and Alessia Pelagaggi (with images by Paolo Palermo, Paco Sannino, Alfredo Farina and editing by Michele Ventrone) recalls how Italy too, in 2016, under the Renzi government, has launched its program of visas in exchange for investments. One way to attract the world’s big bucks and their capital to our country by offering them a two-year renewable residence permit and an advantageous tax regime. Then in 2020 the Conte II government lowered the threshold of money to invest in our companies, down to a minimum of 250 thousand euros, and then the program became one of the most popular in the world. But how are checks carried out on entrepreneurs who bring their money to Italy? The service will tell about a case that causes some doubts.

Instead, Bernardo Iovene with the collaboration of Lidia Galeazzo and Greta Orsi proposes “Insecurity at work”: within the Inalca plants of the Cremonini group, Inail has recognized 35 workers with occupational diseases due to the method of processing meat deboning . But according to the testimonies of workers and some unions, the situation is even more serious. Even the Ats of Milan intervened with prescriptions that provide for more breaks and less high rhythms. The CGIL and USB trade unions denounce a difficult relationship with the company in terms of safety and the provisions of the Ats would not be enough to avoid musculoskeletal diseases for workers. Report interviewed a now retired Ats occupational physician, who had carried out a check within the Cremonini group company to verify the link with the work carried out and 6 cases of illnesses and injuries to the limbs. He recounts his amazement both at the methodology of the work and at noting that there had been 60 other cases of similar pathologies inside.

It closes with “It is not a region for the disabled” by Chiara De Luca with the collaboration of Lidia Galeazzo, who talks about the problems faced by the disabled in Liguria: from waiting lists for the treatment of children with autism spectrum and development, to the disbursement of the 104, to school enrollment, up to the parking lots on Corso Italia, in Genoa. According to the Court of Auditors, Liguria is the rear light among the regions of Northern Italy with reference to the use of funds for semi-residential structures for disabled people. A lack of vision and economic planning that ultimately leaves the weakest behind. Report awaits you tonight, Monday 5 June 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.