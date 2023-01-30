Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 30 January 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 30 January 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 30 January 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

The first investigation, entitled “The account of the chef”, is by Luca Bertazzoni, with the collaboration of Marzia Amico. They have millions of followers on social media and are TV stars: once they were called cooks, today they are great chefs for everyone. A business, that of starred, which moves millions of euros between restaurants, related industries and above all communication. But what’s behind this world? According to chef Alessandro Borghese, young people lack the passion, the spirit of sacrifice, the desire to work. It’s really like this? With a long journey inside starred restaurants, Report does the math in the pockets of Italy’s most famous chefs, investigating the business of their commercial activities, both in the catering and media fields. And then a story about working conditions in the restaurant world.

The second investigation is entitled “Exiting the Ghettos” by Bernardo Iovene, with the collaboration of Lidia Galeazzo. Behind a plate of spaghetti with tomato sauce is the work of thousands of farm workers who live in shacks without water, electricity or heating. Their irregular condition creates dependence on the corporals who speculate on the already low pay and on transport. To overcome this situation, millions of euros have been allocated over the years to projects still in progress, both for the dismantling of the slums and for the creation of modules, temporary containers supported by training and inclusion projects, managed by associations and volunteers. The latest project comes from the Pnrr: 200 million euros. This time the Ministry of Labor has instructed the Anci, then the municipalities, to carry out a census of the ghettos and allocate funds based on attendance. The largest slice will arrive in Puglia: 114 million. What are the projects and implementation times that have a timetable to be respected under penalty of loss of funding?

Report was in the Foggia ghetto, she filmed the conditions and needs of the migrant laborers who populate them and analyzed the projects of the municipalities. Finally, greater attention to the large ghetto of Torretta Antonacci, where the honorable Aboubakar Sumahoro had launched fundraising during the lockdown. Francesco Caruso, who was with Sumahoro at the time, reported the accounts of him.

Finally “The War of the Dop” by Emanuele Bellano, with the collaboration of Chiara D’Ambros. 120 billion euros: according to a report released by Coldiretti, the market for fake typical Italian products is worth it in the world. The most damaged are the products that in Italy and in Europe belong to the PDO and PGI supply chains, because producing a quality food costs more. However, if it ends up on the shelf of an American or Asian shop, next to another with a similar name, but made without respecting the rules or using a less complex method and process, farmers, breeders and distributors lose a lot of money. An agreement for the respect and protection of the PDO and PGI brands has never been signed between the United States and Europe and so Italian and American producers have invaded the world market by borrowing the names of famous food specialties, without any certification. In the US state of Wisconsin, Asiago, Gorgonzola, Fontina, Provolone or San Marzano Style tomatoes are produced in California.

The Report program went to see how they are made, what tricks are used to confuse the consumer and how different these products are from the Pdo certified ones of the same name. Report awaits you this evening, Monday 30 January 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.