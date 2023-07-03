Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 3 July 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 3 July 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 3 July 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

Italy is the first country in the world to ban cell-based meat, following a collection of signatures promoted by Coldiretti against “synthetic food”. A theme that – with the report “The flesh of discord” by Giulia Innocenzi with the collaboration of Lidia Galeazzo, Greta Orsi, Giulia Sabella – opens tonight’s appointment with Report.

The sector is constantly evolving: after Singapore, even the United States has given the green light to cell-based chicken, and investments in the sector continue to grow dramatically. Could this new law put Italian companies already active in cell-based food out of business? If the European Commission gives the green light to this product, will Italy be able to ban its importation? Is lab-grown meat safe? Projections say that by 2050, meat consumption will almost double. To safeguard the planet, given the environmental impact of intensive farming, alternatives must be found. And in Holland, the government is adopting a plan to reduce farmed animals by a third. Will we be next?

Following, Luca Chianca, with the collaboration of Alessia Marzi, proposes “Colorado a secco”. For over a year, our great river Po tightened its belt due to lack of rain. Then, suddenly, the storms arrived which brought northern Italy to its knees. The rest of the world is no better. Climate change is affecting everyone. In the United States, the Colorado River, one of the most important rivers in the world, is on the verge of collapse due to drought that has hit it for the past 20 years. Nobody seems to understand it while its waters are disputed by 6 states to continue to survive in the middle of a desert. An exclusive journey of Report between Nevada, Arizona and California, following the path of this majestic river that has allowed, over the centuries, to inhabit the wildest west.

It closes with “Resources without control” by Bernardo Iovene with the collaboration of Lidia Galeazzo and Greta Orsi. Of the 200 million euros allocated by the Pnrr for special interventions for social cohesion, 114 will go to Puglia, the other 86 million are distributed in the various regions of Italy. A part of these funds also arrives in Calabria, where, after the riots of migrants in the Rosarno ghettos, tens of millions of euros have already been allocated since 2010, but with few results. So on the same tent cities or slums there are more projects still to be implemented or housing modules ready and never used.

In Taurianova, on the other hand, the Northern League junta spent the previous funding well and today has a project for the integration of foreign laborers into the country which involves the houses abandoned by Italian emigrants. Report then went to the Marches where the municipality of Porto Recanati received more money than all of Calabria thanks to a self-declaration which, unbeknownst to its inhabitants, made it the capital of the Northern Central Caporalato. Finally, in the symbolic area of ​​the illegal hiring, the municipality of Castel Volturno, in the face of 20,000 illegal immigrants living in the houses on the coast abandoned by the owners themselves, declares the presence of only 130 laborers. Report awaits you this evening, Monday 3 July 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.