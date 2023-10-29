Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 29 October 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 29 October 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 8.55 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the episode of Report, broadcast on Sunday 29 October 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s reports and investigations

Tonight’s first investigation, entitled “Saudi Desires”, is written by Daniele Autieri, with the collaboration of Federico Marconi and Carlo Tecce. Secret meetings of parliamentarians, mediations by Italian politicians on football affairs, trips paid for by the government, political interference on the Regeni case that reached up to the Prime Minister at the time, opaque operations to obtain the assignment of the 2030 Universal Exhibition which will be decided next November 28th in Paris. It is the complex plan of the Saudi Kingdom to gain geopolitical leadership among the Arab countries and a widespread consensus among the countries of the Western bloc and which also has as its objective Italy, the first country of the European Union which since 2019 has been chosen to penetrate the Old Continent politically. A plan that Report has reconstructed with previously unpublished documents and testimonies. For the first time, pressure and lobbying activities carried out in the United States, in Europe but also on Italian parliamentarians emerge, as do the closed-door meetings organized in Rome in the presence of members of the Saudi government. In the background is the great circus of world football, in which Saudi Arabia has transformed the largest and most expensive signing campaign in history into a strategy for gaining global consensus, which also involved the Football Federation and the former coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini.

Today, however, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has to deal with the consequences of the Hamas attacks on 7 October, which had among their objectives also that of destroying the peace dialogue started between Saudi Arabia and Israel with the Abraham Accords , and which reopen the debate on the role of the Saudi monarchy in the region.

The second investigation, by Giulia Presutti with the collaboration of Lidia Galeazzo and Andrea Tornago, returns to the accident which last October 3, in Mestre, caused the death of 21 people and the injury of 15 others, after an electric bus full of tourists had fallen from an overpass in Mestre. “The bus tragedy” opens with the analysis of the first measurements carried out after the accident, according to which the bus pulled over to the right, scraping against the guard rail for almost 50 metres, then crashing at a service gate. But why was the continuity of the barrier interrupted by an opening that proved fatal? And why did the bus, driven by an expert driver, seem to have been out of control in the last moments? The stretch of road where the accident occurred is under the management of the Municipality, which was carrying out work to make the viaduct safe, but had not yet completed it. The bus, however, is owned by the Martini Bus company, controlled by La Linea Spa, and is part of a fleet of 20 electric buses produced by the Chinese giant Yutong which are at the forefront of zero-emission mobility. Meanwhile, for the accident, the prosecutor’s office has registered two Municipality technicians and the CEO of La Linea in the register of suspects.