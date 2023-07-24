Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 24 July 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 24 July 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 24 July 2023 on Rai 3.

“The consultants” by Luca Chianca (collaboration with Alessia Marzi, Carlo Tecce and Andrea Tornago) is the first of the services of tonight’s episode. The war in Ukraine is still ongoing and there is already talk of reconstruction. Since the beginning of the conflict, the European Union, the member states and the European financial institutions have made fifty billion euros available to Ukraine. According to the World Economic Forum, the amount needed for the reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine would be around five hundred and forty billion dollars. Although lagging behind France and Germany, the Meloni government organized its bilateral conference in Rome, where members of the Ukrainian government participated in a day of meetings with our ministers for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Among the ministers present Adolfo Urso, appointed to the new Made in Italy department to support our businesses and our country system. But how did the Minister’s experience in this sector come about? Urso was for a long time deputy minister in charge of foreign trade, with more than three hundred international missions in at least one hundred and ten countries. And today there are new consultants to lend a hand to the companies that want to meet the Minister.

In “Che porci” by Giulia Innocenzi (collaboration of Greta Orsi and Giulia Sabella) we talk about the approximately three thousand six hundred farms that are part of the PDO circuit of Parma Ham. To verify that the specification is respected is the CSQA, the largest certifying body in Italy, which took office in January 2020, after the genetics scandal had overwhelmed the previous supervisory body. The new course was supposed to be marked by rigorous and uncompromising controls, but following a report from some employees, the Ministry of Agriculture discovers that the CSQA is “more oriented towards satisfying the needs of the supply chain than concerned with compliance with the specification” and thus decides to suspend it. But in December of last year the ministry now headed by Francesco Lollobrigida once again confirmed the assignment to the CSQA for Parma Ham checks for the next three years. Based on what guarantees? Report will show exclusive documents and audios that cast a shadow on the impartiality of the entity. Are these isolated cases or representative of the excellence of Made in Italy?

"Tutti contro Yuka" by Lucina Paternesi and Giulia Sabella deals with the labeling of food products. Not only Nutri-score and NutrInform Battery, the battle of the labels becomes more and more hi-tech. To encourage citizens to familiarize themselves with the proposed Italian-style front-pack label, last July the Ministry of Economic Development launched a smartphone application with which to scan the barcodes of products, but does it work? In France, on the other hand, Yuka was born a few years ago on the basis of the traffic light label, the app that assigns a score to foods, also reporting dangerous additives, based on the precautionary principle. Today more than thirty-five million users have downloaded it worldwide. The strictest judgments are reserved for ultra-processed foods and sausages, precisely because of the excessive use of additives and salt by the industry. The reaction was not long in coming and the French federation of delicatessen manufacturers took the start-up to court.