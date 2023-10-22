Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 22 October 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 22 October 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 8.55 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the episode of Report, broadcast on Sunday 22 October 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s reports and investigations

Silvio Berlusconi’s hereditary assets amount to approximately 4 and a half billion euros. How was it divided among the heirs and what are the new corporate structures of the companies owned by the Knight? This is told in the investigation “Il testamento”, by Luca Bertazzoni in collaboration with Marzia Amico.

Following with “Garda Real Estate” by Rosamaria Aquino in collaboration with Marzia Amico, we travel to Costermano sul Garda. It ends with “The careless undersecretary”, by Manuele Bonaccorsi and Federico Marconi

In “The Appointment” by Chiara De Luca, in collaboration with Eva Georganopoulou, the focus is on the issuing of passports.

Report awaits you this evening, Sunday 22 October 2023, in prime time from 8.55 pm on Rai 3.