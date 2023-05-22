Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 22 May 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 22 May 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 22 May 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

More than thirty years have passed and the truth about the mafia events and the massacres that have bloodied our country is still being sought. With the experience of that season, today, Matteo Messina Denaro’s arrest raises questions about his capture and his inaction. A theme addressed by Paolo Mondani’s “La pupiata” with the collaboration of Marco Bova and Roberto Persia on Report this evening, Monday 22 May, at 21.20 on Rai 3 with Sigfrido Ranucci. Thirty years have passed since the massacre in Florence in via dei Georgofili. The mafia in those years planted bombs here and there throughout the country, but it was not alone in planning the massacre strategy. Thanks to the very recent work of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission, pieces of truth about the instigators and executors have been added.

Emanuele Bellano with Greta Orsi, on the other hand, recounts “The selection”: every year the Sanremo Festival allows eight young singers to access the Ariston stage. The selection of the eight talents takes place in two ways: one organized directly by the Rai commission, the other through a competition called Area Sanremo organized by the municipality of Sanremo. As one of the judges who has served several times on the Area Sanremo judging commission reveals, the pressure on the judges and on the organization is very strong and would also have ended in attempts at corruption. In 2014, faced with exclusion from the final stage, two competitors from Area Sanremo access the documents and discover that their exclusion is anomalous and that there would have been obscure circumstances in the selection of the finalists.

It closes with “Tutti contro Yuka” by Lucina Paternesi and Giulia Sabella. Not only Nutri-score and NutrInform Battery: the battle of the labels becomes more and more hi-tech. To encourage citizens to familiarize themselves with the proposed Italian-style front-pack label, last July the Ministry of Economic Development launched a smartphone application with which to scan the barcodes of products, but does it work? In France, on the other hand, Yuka was born a few years ago on the basis of the traffic light label, the app that assigns a score to food, also reporting dangerous additives based on the precautionary principle.

Today more than 35 million users have downloaded it all over the world because over 4 million barcodes are filed in its databases: food but also cosmetics. The harshest judgments are reserved for ultra-processed foods and sausages: hams, salamis and processed meats are always judged negatively by the app, precisely due to the excessive use of additives and salt by the industry. The reaction was not long in coming and the French federation of delicatessen manufacturers took the start-up to court. How will the tag war end? Report awaits you tonight, Monday 22 May 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.