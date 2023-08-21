Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 21 August 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 21 August 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 21 August 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

In this episode, among others, the investigation into the emergency rooms of Turin will be re-proposed, where the situation is out of control, patients are crowded in the corridors on stretchers and without health care. Two thousand beds have been cut in the Piedmont Region since 2010. In addition to this according to the Statistical Yearbook of the Ministry of Health in public hospitalization facilities from 1997 to 2020 the emergency and acceptance departments dropped from 27 to 24, while the emergency rooms from 61 to 26. Report awaits you this evening, Monday 21 August 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.