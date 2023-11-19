, Report: previews of tonight’s episode, 19 November 2023, on Rai 3

Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 19 November 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 19 November 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 8.55 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the episode of Report, broadcast on Sunday 19 November 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s reports and investigations

Deforestation, coal power plants, entire villages forcibly evicted, chemical waste in the waters, workers burned alive, child slaves, fauna and flora devastated, fatal accidents. They are the hidden price of the electric car. The green revolution, in fact, like all revolutions, is not a gala lunch. The European Commission has decided that from 2035 only electric vehicles will be able to be sold. We must reduce Co2 emissions at all costs to combat the greenhouse effect. But if the transition occurs without taking into account the human and environmental costs, it risks being just a shade of green that covers up all sorts of abuses. It is the theme at the center of the investigation “Electrifying Discovery” by Giulio Valesini and Cataldo Ciccolella, collaboration with Eva Georganopoulou, Stefano Lamorgese, which opens the appointment with “Report”.

The most important part of an electric car is its battery: 500 kilos of minerals including nickel, lithium, manganese, cobalt, which travel up to 50,000 nautical miles before reaching the factory where they will be transformed into cells. Not exactly Km zero. And on the other hand, there are hundreds of suppliers of raw materials for each individual car manufacturer: it is difficult to know where the minerals for electric vehicles come from and where they end up, not even the American Congress has managed to have them mapped. “Report” decided to investigate the nickel supply chain, a mineral that makes up approximately 10% of the weight of the best performing batteries, from 39 to 43 kilos per car. The “Report” crew ended up in Indonesia where they were able to document how unclean the supply chain is and how much it affects the most basic human rights, starting with access to water. Even in neighboring Germany, the Tesla factory is at the center of heated controversy over its environmental impact.

Following, “Shooting”, by Giulia Presutti, returns to 11 December 2022, when a man named Claudio Campiti entered the assembly of a housing consortium in Fidene with a gun and set fire, killing four women. The gun was found to be the property of the Rome Shooting Range, the range where Campiti regularly practiced. From there he had stolen the weapon about half an hour before the massacre. But how? The rules of the range provided that members, even without a gun licence, rent a gun from the armory and then independently travel the 247 meter space that separated them from the shooting lines. The lack of controls on weapons came under the scrutiny of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office, which also obtained the indictment of the president and the gunsmith of the shooting gallery. But who was supposed to supervise the work of the range staff? The Italian Shooting Union is a sports federation affiliated to CONI, but subject to the supervision of the Ministry of Defence. For public safety connected to the use of weapons, the Ministry of the Interior is responsible. Did they keep watch?

Finally, “Report” returns to disposable electronic cigarettes, with the investigati