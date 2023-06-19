Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 19 June 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 19 June 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 19 June 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

Tonight’s first investigation into Report is entitled Open to bankruptcy and is signed by Giorgio Mottola, with the collaboration of Norma Ferrara and Greta Orsi. For over 20 years Daniela Santanché has been one of the best-known female faces of the Italian right, a television symbol of Berlusconi’s power for at least a decade. Before being a politician, as she claims in every public intervention, the current Minister of Tourism is above all a businesswoman. Her companies, however, have all gone very badly so far.

For the first time, Report will broadcast the testimonies of employees and historical suppliers of Daniela Santanché’s companies. The picture that emerges is disastrous: budgets in the red, workers sent home without severance pay and companies of the much-celebrated Made In Italy put in difficulty or even choked by the non-payment of supplies. While her businesses collapsed, Daniela Santanché and her partner, ex-partner Canio Mazzaro, assigned themselves disproportionate compensation and benefits.

The investigation also revealed relationships between some companies of the group that was awarded, without a tender, the contract for the promotional campaign of the Ministry of Tourism “Open to Meraviglia” and one of Daniela Santanché’s companies, Visibilia. The company, active in publishing and advertising, has long been managed by his current partner Dimitri Kunz Hapsburg Lorraine, a self-styled prince whose noble titles seem to have obscure origins.

The other investigation is entitled “The Last Flight”, is by Daniele Autieri with the collaboration of Federico Marconi. Lufthansa, the German giant of the skies, will buy ITA Airways, the Cinderella born from the ashes of Alitalia and controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The agreement was signed on May 16 with a handshake between Economy and Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr. Apart from the capital increase entirely covered by the Italian state, the offer foresees that Lufthansa will pay 325 million euros to have 41% of ITA.

All this with the prospect of reaching 2026 by purchasing over 90% of the company. But how did this epilogue come about? Did the Italian state and therefore the taxpayer gain or lose from the Lufthansa operation? And above all since the beginning of 2022 has anyone from within ITA favored the German company to the detriment of other possible buyers?

Report will reveal the details of a spy story that begins in January 2022, when Lufthansa together with MSC, the leading company in shipping by ship, present their first offer, the details of which have remained unpublished to date. From that moment on, an industrial battle exploded which concealed a geopolitical clash between France under President Emmanuel Macron and Germany under Chancellor Olaf Scholz for control of a strategic vector in European air transport. A series of internal and unpublished documents reveal the attempts to pressure Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the majority of him to support the German consortium, but also the crazy expenses of ITA Airways for financial advisors and those of the former president Altavilla. Report awaits you tonight, Monday 19 June 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.