Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 17 July 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 17 July 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

Starting from the investigations carried out in the last six years, Report reconstructs, with new revelations and testimonies, the long inaction of Matteo Messina Denaro, the traces that lead to the excellent coverages of which he would have benefited, the plots that allow us to glimpse an involvement of members of lodges Masonic practices, and institutional responsibilities.

