This evening, Monday 16 January 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 16 January 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

From football to health through a focus on knowledge on the internet. Here are the new investigations of the transmission Report with Siegfried Ranucci, broadcast this evening. “The Community” by Emanuele Bellano, with the collaboration of Chiara D’Ambros and Greta Orsi: Wikipedia is a free encyclopedia founded by Jimmy Wales and managed by the Wikimedia Foundation based in San Francisco. Wikipedia’s philosophy is based on free contributions by voluntary users who expand, modify and update the thousands of entries in the encyclopedia. The Wikimedia Foundation receives money mainly from the donations that millions of readers around the world pay every year after reading the banners that appear on the Wikipedia pages and asking to contribute to the survival of the encyclopedia. But the fundraising techniques are considered by some longtime community members to be aggressive and deceptive. Against the voluntary work of hundreds of thousands of users, the Wikimedia Foundation board pays its members hefty salaries, tens of millions of dollars are distributed to projects, people and associations around the world without clear procedures or public documentation.

“Black and white” by Daniele Autieri, with the collaboration of Federico Marconi and Lorenzo Vendemiale: Juventus, one of the most titled and well-known Italian teams in the world, is at the center of a judicial storm. The Turin prosecutor’s office has requested the indictment of 12 top managers including former president Andrea Agnelli, while on Friday 20 January the federal court will rule on the federal prosecutor’s request to also reopen the sporting trial against the team controlled by the Agnelli family.

According to the investigators, all the top management of the company would have put in place a series of illegal corrective measures to get the balance sheet data back, effectively defrauding the shareholders. The Report investigation collects all the investigative documents for the first time, including the hitherto unpublished contents of some excellent interrogations and the detailed reconstruction of what happened with the most representative and most expensive footballer in the history of the Turin club: Cristiano Ronaldo.

It closes with “Gettoni d’oro” by Walter Molino, with the collaboration of Federico Marconi: the National Health Service is in trouble, hospitals and emergency rooms are missing thousands of doctors and nurses. In Calabria, 20% of patients are forced to seek treatment away from home, the health structures are often inadequate and the competitions to hire new doctors are deserted. Thus, in order not to close the emergency departments, the Health Trusts have to resort to token doctors, paying exorbitant amounts to brokerage companies and cooperatives, often with direct assignments that circumvent the rules of the Procurement Code and significantly reduce the quality of care . To stop the emergency, the President of the Region Roberto Occhiuto has signed a transnational agreement to bring hundreds of Cuban doctors to Calabria. Report awaits you this evening, Monday 16 January 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.