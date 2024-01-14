Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 14 January 2024 on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 14 January 2024, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be covered in this episode, starting at 8.55 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the episode of Report, broadcast on Sunday 14 January 2024 on Rai 3.

Tonight's reports and investigations

7 months after the flood, the program returned to Emilia-Romagna to see what stage the reconstruction is at: “We found fear and desperation, waiting for the aid that the government had promised and which has not yet arrived. Why?”.

We then go to Lombardy, to understand the complex system that was set in motion between men of Cosa Nostra, 'Ndrangheta and Camorra, who came together to do business and infiltrate politics.

Finally, new focus on the Manetti in the possession of undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi. See also How to Select the Ideal Outsourcing Company for Your Business Needs?

Report awaits you this evening, Sunday 14 January 2024, in prime time from 8.55 pm on Rai 3.