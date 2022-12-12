Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 12 December 2022 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 12 December 2022, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 12 December 2022 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

We start with “This is Tim” by Giorgio Mottola with the collaboration of Norma Ferrara. Tim could be the next Alitalia. To run for cover this summer, the new management has presented a plan to divide the company in two with the aim of transferring the fixed network, which bears most of the debts and employees, to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. A project that was officially rejected last week by the Meloni government, which however has not yet presented an alternative proposal. In the meantime, the stock on the stock market has collapsed and the financial indexes do not bode well. And yet, 25 years ago Telecom was one of the thriving companies in our country and the sixth telecommunications company in the world. How did we get to this point? With exclusive interviews with former chairmen of the board and former CEOs of Telecom, “Report” will reconstruct the history of the former state-owned company, which after a quarter of a century suffered a real financial and industrial meltdown. Whose responsibility was it? With unpublished documents, “Report” will also shine a light on some anomalous projects and contracts entered into by Tim in the period in which he was about to close the agreement with Dazn on the rights to Serie A football.

The second investigation is entitled “Untied at home”, by Luca Chianca with the collaboration of Alessia Marzi. We talk about the recent electoral campaign, with Salvini trying to contend for the premiership with his ally Meloni until the last minute, gathering thousands of sympathizers in the sacred meadow of Pontida, where the history of the old party led by Umberto Bossi began. But what does this meadow hide where the old militants of the Northern League and that of Salvini Premier have gathered again? An exchange of money between the two parties. In fact, Salvini’s League paid the Pontida Fin real estate company, owned by the old Lega Nord, a good 250 thousand euros for the rent of a single day of the rally. A few days later, with part of that money, the old party paid Francesco Barachetti, the entrepreneur sentenced last December to 5 years in the affair of the purchase of the new headquarters of the Lombard Film Commission because he allegedly embezzled public funds, with the two party accountants of Salvini, Alberto Di Rubba and Andrea Manzoni. Known names for Report, who dealt with the affair several times. Last summer, however, an exclusive story emerges which always involves the entrepreneur Barachetti and a municipality administered by the League. This time at the center of the investigation is the carabinieri barracks of Trezzo sull’Adda, where Barachetti in 2016 was awarded a 600 thousand euro contract to finish the work.

The third investigation is entitled “The Tunisian return”, by Bernardo Iovene with the collaboration of Greta Orsi and Lidia Galeazzo. In 2021 Report had documented the shipment from the port of Salerno of 282 containers of waste to Tunisia. They were seized in the port of Sousse because they were illegal for the Tunisian government and the environment minister and various officials of the Tunisian customs and national waste agency ended up in prison. Tunisia has lobbied for the waste to return to Italy, there have also been protests by environmentalists at our embassy in Tunis. Bernardo Iovene has reconstructed the updates of the story starting from the trip of our foreign minister on 28 December 2021 to Tunisia, up to the return of the waste on 11 February this year. Transported to collection centers in the Sele plain, in the province of Salerno, in the municipalities of Serre, Persano Altavilla and Battipaglia, their presence has aroused protests from the citizens of the area. Tens of millions of euros remain to be paid, after our judiciary has established responsibilities. But the story is not over: in Tunisia there are still 69 containers to be brought back to Italy, on which the North African country lets us know that it will not compromise. Report awaits you tonight, Monday 12 December 2022, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.