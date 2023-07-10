Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 10 July 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 10 July 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 10 July 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

After Giorgio Mottola’s report, Minister Daniela Santanché was forced to report to the Senate in order to respond to the facts that emerged during the Report broadcast. But between half-truths, omissions and outright lies, her intervention immediately proved to be an own goal. Report will show, with internal documents of her companies, all the inconsistencies, inaccuracies and falsehoods pronounced by the Minister of Tourism during her speech. With unpublished testimonies, new events will be revealed that highlight how the mismanagement of Daniela Santanché’s companies has damaged employees and suppliers.

EYE FOR AN EYE

by Luca Bertazzoni

Collaboration Marzia Friend

The investigation recounts the conflict of interest that the City Council of Terni raised against Stefano Bandecchi, founder of the Niccolò Cusano University and owner of Ternana Calcio, following his election as mayor of Terni: the alleged incompatibility would concern his role of president of Ternana Calcio, a company that uses the stadium owned by the Municipality of Terni, of which Bandecchi is mayor. Bandecchi has left the presidency of the team, which however is owned by Unicusano, controlled by companies attributable to Bandecchi.

We will return to talk about the conditions of Unicusano workers and former workers of the media, which the founder considers “like a gun to be used against politicians”. After the Report investigation, a crew from Tag24, the information site of the Niccolò Cusano University, went to the house of an alleged source of the correspondent to ask for some statements. A tutor who had told how the exams work in Unicusano was suspended by the company for ten days without pay.

DRY, PROSECCO AND…

by Emanuele Bellano

Collaboration Cecilia Bacci, Chiara D’Ambros

Prosecco is Italy’s best-selling and most exported wine with 638 million bottles produced in 2022 for a value of 3 billion euros. And for this reason it is also one of the most imitated. From Prisecco to Primasecco, passing through Perisecco, Kresecco or Amusecco. In Germany, producers are increasingly creative and, between lawsuits and disputes, they still manage to circumvent the European rules for the protection of typical geographical denominations. On the other side of the world, in California, they have reproduced entire pieces of Tuscany complete with landscapes and medieval castles. It is the celebration of a myth that pushes the sales of wines with Italian names such as Chianti or Marsala, even these theoretically protected by the laws on typical geographical denominations.

BETTER TO REUSE THAN TO CURE

by Chiara DeLuca

Collaboration Marzia Friend

In the last ten years the amount of packaging has increased. In Italy it has grown by more than 20 percent and so has the related waste. At the same time, the recycling start-up rate has also grown, for which Italy is one of the most virtuous European countries. But recycling alone is not enough to reduce the impact of consumption. The Italian economy continues to depend for more than 80% on virgin raw materials. The European Union is asking us for a change in this direction. In fact, the Commission has proposed a new regulation on packaging and packaging waste which provides, among other measures, for the reduction of packaging and the enhancement of reuse alongside recycling. How was the proposal received in Italy? Report awaits you this evening, Monday 3 July 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.