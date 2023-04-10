Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 10 April 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 10 April 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the episode of Report, broadcast on Monday 10 April 2023 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

It starts with the investigation “Return to Bergamo” by Cataldo Ciccolella and Giulio Valesini with the collaboration of Alessia Pelagaggi. In April three years ago we were in full lockdown. Queues of hundreds of people to enter supermarkets, coffins on trucks, crammed intensive care units, the Pope in solitary prayer in St. Peter’s Square, serenades on the balconies at 6 in the evening, children in front of a screen while schools were closed. A dramatic memory, which however brings with it a question: was it an unpredictable catastrophe or did we facilitate Covid-19 in its advance? The same question led the Bergamo prosecutor’s office to investigate the first months of pandemic management.

From the papers of the investigation emerges a ruling class of our inattentive healthcare, which in some cases doubts that Covid is all that dangerous, which does not handle English and when the World Health Organization’s guidance documents arrive, it has them translated by an agency, losing precious days. Other precious days were lost without closing the Val Seriana which then became the Wuhan of Italy, because entrepreneurs and politicians pressed to keep it open. Report will tell unpublished and exclusive background stories, from which we will understand how many lives could have been saved.

We continue with “La manzetta” by Walter Molino and the collaboration of Federico Marconi. The new procurement code introduced by the government simplifies procedures and liberalizes the use of direct awards. According to the anti-corruption authority, 98% of public contracts will be taken away from competition. But how much will it cost us in terms of transparency? The investigation into the hospital for maxi-emergencies in Bari, carried out in the pavilions of the Fiera del Levante in the midst of the pandemic, is a concrete example of how the management of public procurement will work with the new code. With unpublished documents and exclusive testimonies Report reconstructs the investigation that shakes the palaces of Apulian power.

Finally, the in-depth study “The special eye” by Daniele Autieri and the collaboration of Federico Marconi. The Ophthalmic Hospital of Rome is the oldest and most important Italian hospital entirely specialized in eye care. An institution with almost a century of history that treats thousands of patients every year, people who access the hospital through the emergency room, outpatient clinics or following the waiting list route to then be operated on. A large structure with enormous inefficiencies: in the first months of 2022 alone, over a thousand people abandoned the emergency room, while the operating theaters were used for 1,951 hours out of the 1,080 available. But beyond the inefficiencies and bureaucracy, Report reveals a profound manipulation of waiting lists and a system of communicating vessels between public and private activity, where different doctors refer hospital patients to their private practices and at the same time they facilitate the entry into the hospital of patients who pass through the studies, allowing them to overcome the cap of the waiting lists. A system so widespread that – as revealed by an internal analysis that Report was able to read exclusively – at least 20% of calls for hospitalizations are conducted not from hospital telephones, but from external numbers. Alarming data that led the Rome prosecutor’s office to open an investigation into the management of hospital waiting lists. Report awaits you this evening, Monday 10 April 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.