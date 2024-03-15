American police had been warned about the man who caused a massacre in Lewiston, Maine, last fall and “should have taken away his weapons.” This is the conclusion of a committee investigating the mass shooting. Officers could also have taken him into custody prior to the tragedy. However, that did not happen, after which the gunman shot eighteen people dead and injured thirteen others.
