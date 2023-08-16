A report by the UN pointed to an increase in violent action by criminal groups in Colombia. In the first half of this year alone, 52 massacres were recorded, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2022.

The document was released this Tuesday (15), during a presentation on the country’s humanitarian situation by the UN Human Rights representative in Colombia, Juliette De Rivero.

The figures reveal that 168 people were killed in acts allegedly linked to Colombian factions, among which 19 were minors.

Last year, the president of the South American country, Gustavo Petro, the first leftist to head the Colombian Executive, began attempts to reach a ceasefire with important groups linked to organized crime and drug trafficking.

Earlier this month, the government managed to sign a six-month peace agreement with the rebels of the National Liberation Army (ELN), after unsuccessful attempts.

On the other hand, another agreement reached with the Clan Del Golfo, also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Force of Colombia (AGC), was canceled after the group’s alleged involvement in a protest by informal miners in March.

Colombia, the largest producer and supplier of cocaine in the world, faces more than five decades of violent conflicts in the country due to the activity of factions, drug traffickers and paramilitary groups.

This month, Petro completed a year in office, with a management marked by scandals and accusations of corruption.

The most recent case was the arrest of his son, Nicolás Petro, in July, along with his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez, on suspicion of money laundering and illicit enrichment. In one of the statements made to the Public Ministry, the president’s son stated that his father’s campaign was financed by drug trafficking.