In December, six Stand News executives were arrested for “conspiracy to produce seditious publications”, after which the site ceased operations.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

“Hong Kong has irrevocably changed in less than two years. It is no longer the open, press-friendly and free city where journalists enjoyed broad freedoms, where sources appeared for ‘on-the-record’ conversations and where newspapers and magazines offered a range of opinions from across the political spectrum.”

The devastating paragraph above opens the report that the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has produced on press freedom in the Chinese autonomous region in 2022.

The document, released last week, makes clear that the watershed was the Hong Kong National Security Law, imposed by China in June 2020 after democracy protests and which has been the basis for arrests and prosecutions against activists, political dissidents and local journalists.

In addition, the pro-Beijing government has resorted to sedition (insurrection against established power) laws from the British colonial period to accentuate these persecutions.

According to the IFJ, the arrests and threats have forced media outlets to close or move their offices abroad, and “the once strong public service broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) has been turned into a government spokesperson.”

The region’s leading pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, was forced to close in 2021 and its founder, Jimmy Lai, remains in prison. In December, six Stand News executives were arrested for “conspiracy to produce seditious publications”, after which the site also ceased operations.

On January 2 of this year, Citizen News announced that it was closing so that its staff would not be arrested as well. The IFJ noted that only one independent news agency, Free Press, is still operating in Hong Kong.

Faced with the repercussions of these closures, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam claimed that there is no persecution of the free press in the territory. “If the implementation of the National Security Act harmed press freedom, we would not see any press freedom in the Western world. Tell me a western country that doesn’t have a national security law,” she declared in January.

Foreign media are taking their teams to South Korea

In addition to arrests, other weapons to silence the press have been visa denials for foreign journalists; blocking websites, to restrict access to international news; the proposition of a new law on fake news; and orchestrated campaigns to shut down civil society organizations, including bodies representing legal and professional journalists.

The IFJ highlighted that since the National Security Act came into force, several foreign media outlets, such as The New York Times, have relocated their staff to South Korea.

The promise of autonomy for Hong Kong, made when the territory was returned to China in 1997, has also been broken in politics, where a new electoral law reduced the number of directly elected representatives in the local assembly and determined that only “patriots” ( in Beijing’s understanding, of course) could run for elective office.

“Those who care about Hong Kong and freedom of the press can continue to monitor developments and bring to light instances where the freedoms guaranteed by the city’s Basic Law appear to be under attack. Some journalists may choose to emigrate and start a new life abroad, and they will need support [a IFJ pede no relatório que governos de outros países ajudem profissionais de imprensa a deixar o território]. But no one should be deceived; in Hong Kong, China now writes the rules,” concludes the IFJ.