The Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflicts (OVCS) released a report that pointed out that the number of protests in Venezuela increased by 47% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, reflecting the deterioration of living conditions in the country governed by the dictator. Nicolas Maduro.

According to the report, between January and March, the organization recorded 2,814 protests, an average of 31 per day. In the first quarter of 2022, 1,909 demonstrations had been registered.

The OVCS pointed out that labor rights were the most common demand in this year’s protests, as they were the subject of 2,165 demonstrations.

“A year has passed since the last salary adjustment [num país que fechou 2022 com uma inflação de 234%]. In these past 12 months, Venezuelan workers have been subjected to [mera] survival, in the face of a government that does not respond to the demands of the demonstrators”, highlighted the observatory in the report.

“Every day, citizens express their disagreement with the precarious living conditions resulting from a dollarized economy, amid scenarios of corruption and impunity, where the authorities are lazy in the face of basic needs,” added the OVCS.

Improvements in education were the second most recurrent theme, motivating 1,714 protests, followed by demonstrations by retirees and pensioners, with 368 records. The sum of the three subjects exceeds 2,814 protests because in several demonstrations different sectors of Venezuelan society came together to protest against the Chavista dictatorship.

Other reasons for protests were poor road conditions, failures in garbage collection, interruptions in telephone and internet service, gasoline shortages, corruption, human rights violations, among others.

According to the OVCS, 56 protests were repressed in 18 states of the country, with a balance of 14 demonstrators arrested and one injured.