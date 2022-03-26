A medical report assures that the woman who was caught by her husband having sex with a homeless person has an extensive and long-standing history of mental illness. According to the doctor, she, Sandra Mara, would not be able to talk about the episode on the night of the 9th.

As described in the document, since 2017, the patient has had psychological disorders, including a medical indication for psychiatric hospitalization. In one of the excerpts of the document, the doctor describes the entire history of the disorders, from the depressive syndrome in 2017 to the psychotic manic phase and the indication for hospitalization.

+ Beaten homeless is invited to run for deputy

The medical report further cites “inappropriate behavior, overspending, misrecognition, donation of belongings, resistance to dressing.” On the day of the episode, after catching the woman with the homeless person, her husband and also a personal trainer assaulted the homeless person. Since then, the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) has been investigating the case, and the rape hypothesis is also being analyzed by the police.

Last Thursday (24), homeless Gilvado Alves gave interviews to the media, where he reported everything that happened, in detail. After the airing of the interviews, Sandra’s father is suing Givaldo for defamation. The case runs under judicial secrecy in the Civil Court of Planaltina.

In addition to the defamation lawsuit filed by Sandra’s father; her husband, the personal trainer, had already gone to court to ask for the removal of numerous fake profiles on social networks and fake crowdfunding accounts.

In this lawsuit that the husband is bringing, he also added a request to justice, that the woman, Sandra, be represented by someone else, so that she does not need to go to the hearings.

For this reason, the judge then requested, last Thursday (24/3), a medical report from Sandra, to prove the reason why she could not, after all, attend future court hearings.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat