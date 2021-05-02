Until now, it seems that in Pixar Studios they are very happy with how well the film was received from Soul on Disney +. Even took two Oscar awards, those of Best Animated Feature Film Y Best Original Music.

However, information emerges that within the company they are not happy with the decision of Disney that the movie only came out on their service, and what is worse, for free, instead of being paid as Mulan.

Soul on Disney + was a necessary step for some

In the latter case, we refer to adaptation live-action. Apparently it all started after one of the studio’s films last year, Onward, had a bad reception due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

According to one medium, the CCO of Pixar, Pete docter, I was disappointed that Soul it was not shown in theaters. But this ‘was tempered by the fact that Disney was ecstatic over how well he did on Disney +’.

The next Pixar movie would have a trans girl

It seems that this opened the eyes of the company, and ‘Disney was over the moon about the numbers’. In the animation studio they understood that it was due to the pandemic that Soul was thrown like this.

But they expected it to be just once and nothing more. However, Disney decided to do the same with his next film, Luca, and again, for free. This has caused a lot of annoyance inside this animation house, but it does not say so publicly.

At Pixar Studios they did not like that Luca does not reach theaters

‘We don’t want to be just a title on Disney +’commented a member of the study. ‘These movies are designed for the big screen. We want them to see them without distraction, without looking at their phones’, he stressed.

Others feel that their creations are viewed as ‘minor’ by Disney, by not launching as Mulan. There is no shortage of those concerned about the financial future of Pixar Studios. Especially if the results obtained do not convince their owners.

‘If these movies don’t have a billion dollars in theaters, does it hurt the company? You wonder ‘ one of them declared. Some are not so pessimistic, and they think that maybe so Pixar Studios can develop other projects.

What they did make clear is that ‘there will be no change in the way we make movies’. To the above, they added ‘that’s the important thing: the work of art. That is what matters’. We will see how it goes Luca, which will be released on June 18 in Disney +.

Fountain.



