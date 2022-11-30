The watchdog’s findings suggest that a problem that has long plagued Israel’s security forces is getting worse, despite numerous campaigns over the years to protect female soldiers from male colleagues, commanders and even prisoners.

The investigation was prompted by Israeli media reports published last year that female prison guards were subjected to “sexual assaults” by Palestinian security prisoners while their superiors turned a blind eye to the practice in an attempt to maintain calm in the facilities.

The report also stated that this case was just the “tip of the iceberg”, as a range of violations ranging from verbal harassment to assault and rape were monitored.

The report added that female recruits “are harassed by security prisoners and permanent officers, taking advantage of their weakness.”