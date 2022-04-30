The Ministry of Justice and the National Police Unit insist that a report on the suicide of an agent of the Special Operations Service (DSO) must remain secret.

NRC reported on Saturday that the findings are more serious than the minister suggested in a letter. The department and the police say the content will not be made public for privacy reasons.

Within DSO, a third officer committed suicide last year. NRC has had access to the suicide note of this agent, who ended his life in August last year. The letter is addressed to his then manager, Marjolein Smit. The 53-year-old agent, called M. in the newspaper, says he regrets that he started working at DSO and makes a connection between the ‘diseased work atmosphere’ and his self-chosen death.

Failing leadership

DSO is a special unit that is involved in, among other things, shielded operations, such as working under cover (undercover operations) and witness protection. Various critical reports have already been drawn up about this service, which, according to the newspaper, showed 'failing leadership, bullying behaviour, intimidation in the workplace, a culture of fear, and above all a lack of intervention by the police force management'.

NRC writes that M. experienced his work at this service as ‘hell’. In his farewell letter, he partly blames psychological problems he was struggling with (depression and post-traumatic stress disorder), but also blames his supervisor Smit, who would not have cared about him. “Unfortunately, in the past four or five months, you have not contacted me once to ask how I was doing. Not even a ticket or anything of attention. That is typical of you (..) and the culture within the DSO.” The working atmosphere was completely rotten, he writes in his letter.

“I can’t blame the DSO completely for my decision to leave. But know that my time with the DSO was terrible. The rotten culture, how you talked about me behind my back, the favoritism, talking about corpses, what a shit organization,” the newspaper quotes from the letter.

Incidentally, Smit left the DSO in October.