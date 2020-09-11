East German states are behind in lots of areas 30 years after reunification. For instance by way of revenue and satisfaction with the system.

BERLIN taz | It’s to be determined by the cupboard subsequent Wednesday, the taz has it prematurely: this 12 months’s report by the federal authorities on the state of German unity. This time, on the thirtieth anniversary of reunification, we are going to after all take a better take a look at what’s within the 284-page work.

Probably the most revealing components of the report are the graphs and maps. Irrespective of how flowery the language of the accompanying texts could also be, regardless of how a lot the achievements of the East Germans are praised – the numbers communicate a unique language.

The typical family revenue of East Germans remains to be solely 88.8 % of the typical revenue of West Germans. The typical financial energy of the japanese states is just below 73 of the nationwide common and doesn’t even come near the weakest western federal state, the Saarland.

And so it goes on and on. Whether or not by way of gross home product, tax receipts or non-public revenue, constructing land costs, the amount of labor, obsolescence and, after all, the unemployment fee – most of the graphically ready maps look amazingly as if Germany remains to be divided. And it’s virtually at all times worse in East Germany. Solely relating to broadband enlargement is the entire nation roughly the identical.

Missed likelihood for change

The report will likely be introduced this 12 months by CDU politician Marko Wanderwitz. At first of the 12 months, he surprisingly took over the publish of State Secretary within the Federal Ministry of Economics from his Thuringian parliamentary group colleague Christian Hirte.

In February, Hirte congratulated Thomas Kemmerich, who was elected by the votes of the AfD, for the Thuringian FDP Prime Minister. On Twitter he known as Kemmerich a “center candidate”. Shortly afterwards, Hirte introduced that he had requested for his dismissal on the “suggestion of the Chancellor”. On the identical day, Merkel proposed to the Federal President that Hirte ought to be dismissed from the workplace of State Secretary. Wanderwitz adopted Hirte, who, so it was heard, was primarily involved with “internal unity”.

It’s thrilling what the reporters write about this, i.e. about attitudes in the direction of the state and democracy. It’s a part of the stability sheet that “not all residents are equally glad and there’s much less assist for democracy and the establishments in Germany within the new federal states”. The political convictions of values ​​are one of many areas the place one can nonetheless discover clear variations.

Within the “new federal states” the fundamental perspective in the direction of politics and their representatives is essentially extra skeptical; the final dissatisfaction of the Germans was extra clearly noticeable within the east. If 91 % of West Germans see democracy as “essentially the most appropriate type of authorities for Germany”, within the East it is just 78 %. And in a survey in August 2019, precisely half of all respondents noticed extra variations than similarities between East and West.

A primary step in the direction of extra alignment may very well be made with a bit of extra language sensitivity. A State Secretary who, 30 years after reunification, nonetheless has “Federal Authorities Commissioner for the New States” on his enterprise card, acts like a tutor for tough pupils who, by the way, are something however “new”. With the report on German unity 2020, this opportunity for change has as soon as once more been wasted.