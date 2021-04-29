D.The Berlin Regional Court has issued a far-reaching injunction against the reporting by “Zeit” on the documentary film “Die Unbeugsamen” (Ref .: 27 O 162/21). The “Zeit” had dealt extensively in two articles with the film, which deals with the dangerous work of the editorial team of the Filipino web portal “Rappler” and its editor-in-chief Maria Ressa.

In particular, “Die Zeit” cast doubt on the credibility of the filmmaker Marc Wiese and relied on an excerpt from an interview that he had given to the magazine “Vice”. In this he had pointed out that a local producer had warned him against a conversation partner. This sentence, in which Wiese reflects his thoughts – “And I thought a wrong sentence, and the guy is killing me” – did not refer to the filming of the film “Die Unbugsamen” in the Philippines, but to an interview with the former leader of a rebel group in Uganda, who is responsible for numerous serious crimes and the kidnapping of thousands of children and who spoke to Wiese for his film “Slaves”.

Wiese had referred to this cutting error, the cutting error was confirmed by “Vice”. The filmmaker also did not claim that he personally conducted the other interview with a hit man who claims in the film “The Indomitable” that he carried out murder assignments for the current President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duerte, than the mayor of Davao City was (FAZ from April 13).



The documentary filmmaker Marc Wiese.

Image: private





The Berlin Regional Court followed this statement, which “Die Zeit” had in doubt and put in context with the largely staged documentary “Lovemobil” by Elke Margarete Lehrenkrauss and prohibited “Zeit” from reporting large parts of it. According to the decision, based on the email of an employee of “Vice”, an affidavit and the viewing of the “Vice” interview, the chamber assumes that “the statements made by the applicant, which are otherwise correctly reproduced, are actually not all together related to the interviewer’s question mentioned above, but that this only applies to the first sentence, “Wiese mentions a local producer who brought him into contact with the hit man.” After his lecture, which was made credible, the applicant did not utter the following two sentences in relation to the question put to him about the Philippine hit man, but in relation to an earlier documentation in Uganda. “

The chamber also follows the filmmaker Wiese in his statement that in the interview with “Vice” he spoke of “she”, a female producer, not of a male producer – the one who conducted the other interview in the Philippines. Wiese had also referred to this in “Zeit”, which in its second article did not allow him to speak at all. In the broadcast of the “Vice” interview, the court concludes, there was a “false quote” that “Zeit” took over in its reporting. Wiese “does not have to accept the false quotation, especially since the respondents (editor’s note: Die Zeit” and the author Katja Nicodemus) cite his statements as evidence that he pretended to be in person during an interview To have suspected danger, although he did not conduct the interview in question personally ”.

The court has banned a whole series of passages from the two attacked texts, which are related to the incorrectly cut interview with the documentary filmmaker Marc Wiese by “Vice”. The reporting therefore collapses. An objection can be lodged against the injunction.