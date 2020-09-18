Samuel Leré, in charge of advocacy for the Foundation, considers the report submitted to the Prime Minister on the environmental consequences of the EU / Mercosur agreement “alarming”.

The trade agreement between the European Union and the South American countries of Mercosur has an impact on the environment, in particular the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, according to a report by the Ambec commission given to Jean Castex on Friday, September 18. On this occasion, the Prime Minister recalled France’s opposition to the draft EU-Mercosur agreement “as is”.

Samuel Leré, head of advocacy for the Nicolas Hulot Foundation for Nature and Humanity, which calls for a moratorium on this treaty, judged this report on franceinfo “alarming”. “It’s even worse than you could imagine about deforestation”, he added. Samuel Leré asks France to train “a change in European trade policy”.

franceinfo: Are you surprised by the conclusions of this report?

The conclusions of this report do not surprise us, but even a little bit anyway, since it is even worse than what one could imagine on deforestation. We have reached an increase, an acceleration of 5% of deforestation if the agreement comes into force. If we take into account all of the meat, there it is just about Dalloyau exports and these quality parts in beef, but if we take into account all of the meat, we arrive at an acceleration by 25%. What is written in the report is that it can even go up to 45% if the quotas were completely filled. It really is a very alarming report on this agreement.

And are you satisfied with France’s decision to put it on hold?

Only half because he was already suspended from the French position. What we expect is an end to this agreement since what the report concludes is that it is indeed the content of the agreement that poses a problem and not Jair Bolsonaro’s position. And there, there is still a doubt in what France says. France does not support this agreement as it stands. And it is this little nuance on which we will wait for details. What we are asking for is a complete halt to this agreement. And if ever we are to have a trade agreement with the Mercosur countries, it must be a fair trade agreement that does not allow deforestation to be accelerated, but rather to protect it with real guarantees. Which is not the case.

This raises the question of how the standards of agricultural and agrifood products that come from these countries are applied today?

Yes, of course, but it is not that in these countries, it is the European rules in matters of international trade that pose a problem, that is to say that production standards are imposed in the country. European Union and that is very good. We must continue. For example, a number of pesticides have been banned. The problem is that the standards for imported products are not the same. I give you an example. The herbicide atrazine, which was banned in the 2000s in the European Union, is authorized for imported products. So there, these are things that are no longer acceptable today. It is an unfair competition vis-à-vis our agriculture. And suddenly, we can understand the farmers when they do not want to advance more on the transition. This is why it is absolutely necessary to set up mirror clauses, that is to say that the production standards are the same as the import standards. And that is also the fair exchange.

Are you not against the principle of a trade agreement between South America and the EU?

Not at all. We are not against trade. What we are saying is that this type of agreement or the current trade rules are a brake on the ecological transition and prevent us from moving forward and lead to increases in greenhouse gas emissions via deforestation. We must review these agreements and put in place real rules that allow rules of fair trade. This is particularly the case with mirror clauses. There are a whole bunch of things that need to be put in place. Ceta is the same problem, the same for the agreements validated with Japan and Singapore. We find these same problems and yet, they were validated last year or the year before. We talked about it less. But all these free trade issues that exacerbate the climate crisis come up every time. So there we have progress with this Mercosur agreement since France is ready to block it. It must really block it and bring about a change in European trade policy.