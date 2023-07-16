With the initiative, the government can restart 3,500 works of school infrastructure that are paralyzed

In the 1st public hearing to debate the Provisional Measure 1174/23which establishes rules for the resumption of works aimed at basic education, the rapporteur, deputy Flavia Morais (PDT-GO), he added that he intends to present his seem at the beginning of August. With the initiative, the government can restart 3,500 works of school infrastructure that are paralyzed.

The MP allows federative entities to readjust the projects and update the estimated values ​​for the works. For this, they may use the national civil construction cost index accumulated since the beginning of the original contract.

According to the Infrastructure Policy Audit director at CGU (Controladoria Geral da União), Tiago Lucas de Oliveira Aguiar, the provisional measure is “aligned with the recommendations of the body” about stopped works.

He informed that, in 2019, the CGU carried out a survey of all the paralyzed works in the country and the causes of the stoppage and made some recommendations to the federal government. Among them, he suggested that new works should not be started until those in progress were completed. According to the Audit Director at CGU, in 2019 there were more than 10,000 projects in execution.

On the occasion, the CGU also recommended the elaboration of a plan to resume the stopped works, exactly what the provisional measure establishes, in the case of education. “The MP brings a very simple criterion of prioritizing the work that has a percentage of execution close to the end. As for the possibility of changing the project, we are talking about works from 10 years ago and maybe the city’s need is different now”clarified.

Tiago Aguiar also made some suggestions to the rapporteur. He defended, for example, that many new criteria should not be included for the selection of projects to be resumed, because this could make selection difficult and even lead to judicial questions about the choices. The CGU technician also proposed the inclusion of an audit to monitor the execution of renegotiated contracts.

Updating Values

Deputy Flávia Morais, who also coordinates the external commission of paralyzed and unfinished public works of the Chamber of Deputies, praised the provisional measure. “It is a very important step for us to move forward on this agenda, because we already had other initiatives, but they were more theoretical. The resource issue, we have to put it on the table, it’s no use pretending that we don’t need to update these values. This is a fact, and it is very important.”he pointed out.

The chief auditor of the Audit Unit Specialized in Urban and Water Infrastructure of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Keyla Araújo Boaventura, agreed with the need for resources, but pointed out other problems that need to be resolved.

She cited, for example, the lack of monitoring and inspection by the FNDE (National Education Development Fund), responsible for financing the works. In addition, the municipalities would have difficulties in communicating with the FNDE, nor would they have technical assistance for the preparation of projects.

the president of mixed commission who analyzes the MP, senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE), highlighted that it is really “A baseline finding” the diminutive characteristic of FNDE teams. And, therefore, there would be delay in the analysis of projects.

However, he said he believes that, with the budget forecast, it will be possible to overcome the problems. “We are all convinced that education is fundamental for the development of citizens and the country, and it is only important when it comes to the Budget, because it has always been in the discourse, and nothing has changed”he stated.

The forecast of the federal government is to invest around R$ 4 billion in the resumption of paralyzed works in the next four years. If all school projects are completed, the MP can benefit 450,000 children, with vacancies in early childhood and basic education.

With information from Chamber Agency.