The document was released by the organization ‘Walk Free’, in charge of denouncing this evil. The report records an increase of ten million people comparing data from 2016. The American continent comes to light in the record with some 5.1 million people in this condition. The United States is leading efforts to combat modern slavery in the area.

A call to raise awareness about modern slavery was what an international team led by experts in law enforcement, criminologists, statisticians, among other profiles, grouped in the organization ‘Walk Free’, released in A study about the current condition of millions of people who suffer from this scourge.

According to the document, approximately 50 million people, exactly 4.9, were engaged in this way of life in the year 2021. According to Walk Free, this number represented an increase of ten million citizens identified since 2026.

At the macro level, the data was computed in conjunction with research results from two other major working groups, such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Labor Organization (ILO). While the local context was elaborated with thousands of testimonies from slavery survivors and surveys.

Prevalence of modern slavery

Among the top ten nations where the largest cases of modern slavery are seen are, among the first places, North Korea, Eritrea, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, in that order.

The report highlights that the factors that abound as a common denominator in these countries are weak governance, tend to be affected by conflicts and present forced labor imposed by the State. The other side of the coin is represented by Switzerland, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, among others.

In this sense, the response of governments to this evil was also measured. The United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United States are the territories that lead the fight against slavery.

The largest number of identified people is centered in the Asia-Pacific area, with an accumulation of 29.3 million people. They are followed by the African continent with seven million, Europe and Central Asia with around six million, the American continent with five million and the Arab States with two million.

However, two thirds of the population under this condition are found in ten states, including world economic powers such as China, the United States and Russia.

What is modern slavery according to ‘Walk Free’?

According to the organization’s official site, “modern slavery takes many forms and is known by many names.” They are cases of exploitation that a person cannot abandon or reject in some way due to deceit, coercion, violence and threats.

Among its derivations we find forced labor, sexual exploitation, forced marriage, debt bondage, human trafficking, sale and exploitation of children, etc. In summary, ‘Walk Free’ sums up slavery as the suppression of a person’s freedoms in order to exploit them for someone else’s economic or personal benefit.

Vulnerable to exploitation are mainly those who flee their nations due to natural disasters, conflicts, repression of their rights and seek a stable livelihood. Migrants, women and children are identified as the most vulnerable.

America in the Report

At least 5.1 million people have been identified in this condition in the American continent. This represents 10 percent of the global estimate.

Of these more than five million, 71 percent are engaged in forced labor, while 29 percent are represented by forced marriages. The United States, Canada, and Argentina lead government responses and combat strategies.

The report underscores that, in the Americas, modern slavery is driven by inequality, rising poverty, and political instability, among other factors. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic aggravated the situation, together with the response to it.

However, the focus is placed on migration. The largest migration corridor in the world, from Mexico to the United States, is a hotbed of victims of forced labor. Especially in agricultural work, where labor can easily be found without naturalization papers or residence permits.

Also on children, victims of sexual exploitation and recruitment, both criminal and to belong to armed groups, as in the case of Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador.

The report also highlights that “Walk Free assessed government responses to modern slavery in 32 countries in the Americas. Governments across the region averaged 48 percent, second only to Europe and Central Asia.”

Finally, in an aspect called “promising practices”, the document highlights that “53 of 262 evaluations cover some 20 States of America. A good part of them focused on child labor and its worst forms and human trafficking.

Among the recommendations registered are the strengthening of legislation to ensure that forms of slavery are penalized, the improvement of efforts to identify victims and the establishment of bilateral agreements for the protection of migrant workers, among others.

In summary, ‘Walk Free’ highlights that, in today’s world interconnected by supply chains, the risk of exploitation has increased. For this reason, hidden forms of exploitation must be addressed so that modern slavery can also be eradicated.